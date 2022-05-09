Rebs in the USFL: Week Four

What goes up, must always come down, and that’s exactly what happened this week for the USFL Rebs. After a baller week last week for the former Rebs earning both Offensive player of the week and defensive player of the week, there seemed to be a drop off. Jordan Ta’amu wasn’t able to get it done this week, and Demarquis Gates didn’t play at all this week. Austrian Robinson moved up to the active roster, helping the Bandits get to four sacks on the day.

Jordan Ta’amu, Tampa Bay Bandits: The Bandits and Jordan Ta’amu were unable to close out this week, falling to the undefeated Birmingham Stallions in week four. Ta’amu did have an unbelievable throw in the corner to get on the board, but the Stallions defense proved to be too much for the former Rebel this week.

HOW did @JTaamu10 work a first down out of this?!



What a play by QB1.



@FOXSports pic.twitter.com/WcWTbxr53I — Tampa Bay Bandits (@USFLBandits) May 7, 2022

Trae Elston, New Jersey Generals:

The Generals won their third straight with their win over the Pittsburgh Maulers. Elston is still struggling to move up the depth chart, and didn’t see playing time again this week.

DeMarquis Gates, Birmingham Stallions:

The Stallions and DeMarquis Gates are still undefeated in the USFL after beating Ta’amu and the Tampa Bay Bandits this week. Unfortunately, Gates was ruled inactive for this game after being name Defensive Player of the Week last week. He was ruled questionable earlier in the week with an illness, but is likely to return next week.

Derek Jones, New Orleans Breakers:

Jones did not play this week.

Austrian Robinson, Tampa Bay Bandits:

Austrian Robinson was transferred to the active roster on May 6.