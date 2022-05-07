Rebs Take Game One in Must-Win Series

Ole Miss found a way to get the win at home over the Missouri Tigers on Friday Night at Swayze Field.

Thanks to a few home runs into left field and pretty good pitching from the bullpen, the Rebs walked away with the 7-5 win. With this win, Ole Miss is out of last place in SEC rankings and got only their second SEC win at home of the season. Yikes.

Starting pitcher and ace of the season, Dylan DeLucia didn’t bring the heat against the Tigers only lasting four innings. DeLucia has been phenomenal for the Rebs this season, beating Mississippi State and Arkansas as a Friday night starter. He did manage to seemingly do the impossible, going for 51 pitches in the first inning in order to get the three outs.

Mizzou took the early lead after an RBI single followed by a sacrifice fly. The Rebs then quickly snapped into the game, bringing in three runs in response in the first.

Offensively, Kemp Alderman stole the show, with a little help from the middle of the lineup guys. Alderman went 4-for-4 at the plate, bringing in three of the Rebs seven runs, and was just a triple away from a cycle. Peyton Chatagnier had a home run of his own, followed by an RBI single from Kevin Graham to add some insurance runs.

Both TJ McCants and Peyton Chatagnier had game saving plays in the seventh inning.

Rebel closer Brandon Johnson easily handed the Tigers to give Ole Miss the win.

Ole Miss returns to Swayze on Saturday at 6 p.m. CT. Winning the series could prove to be huge for the Rebs down the stretch, with some extra insurance for the SEC tournament at the end of May. The game will be available on SEC Network +.