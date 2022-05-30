Final day of stroke play sees Ole Miss down but not out

The Ole Miss men’s golf team accomplished history yesterday by making the top 15 cut at the NCAA National Championship for the first time since 1985.

Now, it has a mountain to climb to advance to match play.

The Rebels (+37) are tied with Georgia Tech as the final teams to make the cut, and the team sits 11 shots behind the eighth ranked Arkansas Razorbacks (+26). Only the top eight teams advance to match play, so Ole Miss has to play well and pray for some chaotic rounds from its opposition.

Here’s the good news - the Rebels are the first on the course today, and coach Chris Malloy has repeatedly said this week he feels the course plays easier in the earlier hours compared to the late afternoon. Additionally, senior Jackson Suber has shown he can fire off a great round on this course with his Saturday 65 score. Now he needs to replicate it to give Ole Miss a chance.

Additionally, solid Sunday rounds from Evan Brown and Kye Meeks with each going 2-over and Jack Gnam firing a 3-over is what was ultimately the difference maker for this team. If this trio can repeat or improve on those scores and are led by Suber, then you should see the Rebels shoot up the leaderboard.

The last good tidbit is the Rebels aren’t really supposed to be in this position. Ole Miss came into this as the 18th best team, and now the boys are playing with house money. Grip and rip it, get aggressive lines and maybe shave some strokes off the team best score this weekend (+7). However it all ends, this was a great season for this squad.