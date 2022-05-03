Rebs in the USFL: Week Three

It was an exciting week in the USFL headed up by two former Rebels receiving honors in the league. After a phenomenal showing by Jordan Ta’amu, he received offensive player of the week along with DeMarquis Gates earning defensive player of the week after his phenomenal showing.

Jordan Ta’amu, Tampa Bay Bandits: Jordan Ta’amu had himself a day for the Tampa Bay Bandits, going 21/36 for 255 yards and two total touchdowns.

@JTaamu10 BATTLED today for the @USFLBandits



Relive some of his biggest plays from their comeback win ⬇️



284 total yards | 2 Total TDs pic.twitter.com/GtFLDS9KD2 — USFL (@USFL) April 30, 2022

.The Bandits were losing to the Houston Gamblers for most of the game, before the Bandits offense fought back to score a field goal to win the game. Ta’amu should have had a much better game, and had it not been for a fumbled touchdown out of the endzone and a touchdown called back on a penalty, it would have been a three passing touchdown day for the former Rebel. It was also enough for him to be named one of the offensive players of the week for the USFL.

Trae Elston, New Jersey Generals:

The Generals got the win, but Elston did not see any playing time.

DeMarquis Gates, Birmingham Stallions:

The Stallions and DeMarquis Gates are still undefeated in the USFL after getting the win over the New Orleans Breakers in week three. Gates had another impressive week with 10 total tackles on the day, one fumble recovery, one interception, and one tackle for loss. It was a wild week for Gates, to say the least. He also earned honors this week, as defensive player of the week for the USFL.

THE STALLIONS STAY UNDEFEATED



Final:

Stallions 22

Breakers 13



The Stallions improve to (3-0) and The Breakers fall to (2-1)



Player of the game: DeMarquis Gates

10 TCK, 5 SOL, 0.5 SCK, 1 TFL, 1 INT, 1 FF#jaysportsnetwork2022 #jaysportsnetwork #jsnusfl #USFL pic.twitter.com/j06x3Ad9rg — JAY SPORTS NETWORK (@JAYSPORTSNETWO2) May 1, 2022

Derek Jones, New Orleans Breakers:

Jones did not play this week.

Austrian Robinson, Tampa Bay Bandits:

Austrian Robinson was able to celebrate with former teammate and now current teammate Jordan Ta’amu in the comeback win. Robinson recorded two more tackles this week.

If you’ve been watching USFL so far, what’s your thoughts on the new league? Do you think it will survive its first season? Comment below or tweet @redcuprebellion with your takes on the upstart league.