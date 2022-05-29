Ole Miss golf faces pressure packed third round with elimination looming

The Ole Miss men’s golf team did not play stellar golf on Friday and posted a 17-over but came roaring back on day two improving by ten strokes to get themselves in a tie for 12th.

Now there is a very crowded field of teams all tying for the top 15 spots to advance to a Monday round where another elimination will pare the field down to the top 8 teams.

There could be a lot of moving today as the No. 6 team currently Arkansas is 20-over and the No. 19 team Wake Forest is only eight shots back. The Rebels are going to need another phenomenal day from Jackson Suber who went low on Saturday with a 65 or 5-under. Suber is currently tied for fourth on the overall individual leaderboard.

As always, the latest score information can be found on GolfStat. If the Rebels do advance to Monday play, there should be televised coverage of the fourth round of championship golf play, plus Ole Miss would inch that much closer to match play for a national championship.

Looking to make the NCAA Championship cut for the first time since 1985!



It’s round three for the Rebels in Scottsdale and it starts ʀɪɢʜᴛ ɴᴏᴡ! #HottyToddy



️ NCAA Championships

Scottsdale, Ariz.

⛳ Grayhawk Golf Club

☀️ 77 degrees

5 mph

https://t.co/1BaeRjPHbu pic.twitter.com/cnfYAnjunG — Ole Miss Men’s Golf (@OleMissMGolf) May 29, 2022

1985, sheesh, that’s about 15 years before anyone playing on this team was even born.

Go low, boys. Make history. This bloody mary I’m sipping is for you.