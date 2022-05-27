Four star safety chooses Rebels over Texas A&M

Four star safety Daniel Demery committed to Ole Miss on Friday via his personal Twitter, potentially helping to solidify the Rebel defensive backfield for the future.

The No. 278 ranked player in the class of 2023 out of Texas is also the No. 25 safety in the country per 247Sports. Demery logged five interceptions in his junior season along with 70 tackles for Dallas Parish Episcopal School.

#HottyToddy @OleMissFB Thanking God and thanking my family for all the love and support!!! pic.twitter.com/19we2PUlpV — Daniel M Demery *ELLIS* (@DanielMDemery) May 27, 2022

The 5’11” 195 lbs safety still has some room to put on some pounds in the weight room, and it’s likely he will be a solid fit for the Rebel defense in time. Demery posted in the last month or so he was considering as many as nine schools.

Soon after he took an official visit to Oxford, which clearly sealed the deal for the junior prospect. Demery’s highlight tape shows a physical safety who does not slow up with contact, and he also shows plus to very good vision as a kick returner and on interception returns.

The 2023 class of new Rebels has a long way to go, but this is a quality addition to what is likely to be a very important class for sustained success with Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss.