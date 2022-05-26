Ole Miss Men’s Golf set to tee off in Scottsdale

Not sure how to spend your weekend now that Ole Miss Baseball is no longer participating in the SEC Tournament?

Have no fear, the Men’s Golf Team is set to tee off the National Championship at 8:10 am CT from Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, AZ. The Rebs will be led by senior Jackson Suber who entered the season ranked the no. 1 golfer in the nation. While not fully living up to that billing, Suber is hot, coming off an individual Regional win in Norman at 11 under.

TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Friday, May 27 – 18 holes (Rebels to tee off at 8:10 a.m. CT)

Saturday, May 28 – 18 holes (Rebels to tee off at 1:30 p.m. CT)

Sunday, May 29 – 18 holes

Monday, May 30 – 18 holes (Top 15 teams make cut for final round of stroke play)

Tuesday, May 31 – Quarterfinals & Semifinals (Match Play)

Wednesday, June 1 – Championship (Match Play)

At the end of play Sunday, the team field will be cut in half, from 30 down to 15 plus the top 9 individuals from the 15 eliminated teams. Following the conclusion of play on Monday, an individual champion will be named and the “elite eight” teams will continue on to match play.

The GOLF Channel will pick up coverage beginning on Monday and run through the conclusion of team play on Wednesday.

The Rebels come into the weekend ranked #23 in the country and the #18 seed in the tournament. Outside of Suber, watch for redshirt freshman Kye Meeks. The 2022 SEC All-Freshman Team Member was spectacular in SEC Match Play Championship and could be the key member for a team championship.