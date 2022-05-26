Kickoff time for Egg Bowl and first three games for Ole Miss announced

The powers that be and the lords of television have slated Ole Miss with kickoff times for its season finale Egg Bowl and the first three weeks of the 2022 season.

Ole Miss and Mississippi State will battle for the Golden Egg on Thanksgiving, Nov. 24 at 6 p.m., so all of the wine, bourbon, tryptophan and starch will have the crowd in rare form for the in-state rivalry. Perhaps, there will even be pre-game arguments at dinner tables across the state that will boil over in the stands. Let’s all hope.

The first game of the season, Sept. 3 vs. Troy, will kickoff at 3 p.m. CT and be televised on SEC Network. I have very few doubts it will be somewhere between 91 and 123 degrees in terms of heat index at the beginning of the game, so hydrate responsibly and get you some seats in the always shaded south endzone like ya boi.

Second game for the Rebels is Central Arkansas in Oxford and praise be to the TV people for putting this game at 6 p.m. CT on September 10 on ESPN+. Again, it’s probably going to be a hot day, and the best way to get a more full stadium against UCA is putting it at night. It will definitely not stay full unless there’s like free beer in the third quarter though.

Ole Miss’ road trip to Georgia Tech on Sept. 17 will be nationally televised on ABC at 2:30 p.m. CT. The Yellow Jackets are in rebuilding mode, and this game will come 12 days after its season opener against Clemson with another game against Western Carolina sandwiched in-between. Very likely this one is winnable, but there is a lot of time between now and then and so little we know about both teams.

