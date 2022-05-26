Here are the games that could change Ole Miss baseball’s postseason fate

Currently, Ole Miss baseball has made its way onto the NCAA tournament bubble as Alabama continues to find wins in the SEC Tournament.

D1Baseball put Ole Miss in the “last four in” category in its latest projections as the Rebels RPI dipped into the 40’s and its resume nearly mirrored Bama (who swept Ole Miss earlier this year).

So now it’s time to watch scoreboards if you’re so inclined to see if the Rebels are left out in the cold come Selection Sunday.

Here’s a few games of note with teams also on the bubble and who to cheer for:

UTSA vs. FAU - Currently the Roadrunners are tied 4-4 against the Owls in the C-USA Tournament in Hattiesburg. UTSA is the No. 65 team or first team out of the tournament at this time according to D1Baseball.

Iowa vs. Penn St. - The Nittany Lions are up 2-1 on the Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Tournament. Iowa ranks No. 66 in the tourney projections.

Clemson vs. Virginia Tech - Clemson is the last team in the tournament at this time, so a loss would obviously not be good and a win keeps them alive. This game is at 7 p.m.

Old Dominion vs. Louisiana Tech - The Monarchs are team No. 63 in the projections, and La Tech is a solid squad who could help out the Rebels with a win over OD. This is another C-USA Tournament game later today.

Now, Ole Miss just has to sit and wait at this point, and there’s no doubt these projections are just an educated guess from what the committee thinks. Baseball America sees the Rebels more solidly in the tournament, so you could just watch a lot of mediocre baseball on your computer or TV today with nothing to gain. But hey, it’s baseball - grab a cold one and enjoy some stress free ball.