Ole Miss can’t find offense, ousted from SEC Tournament

There was big Danny Glover in Lethal Weapon vibes for many of us deep into the night as Ole Miss baseball fell to Vanderbilt 3-1.

I’m clearly getting too old for this - 10 p.m. central start time for a baseball game plus the four margaritas I consumed with taco Tuesday was too much for me to make it to the ending of the Rebels SEC Tournament appearance. Not to mention, it was not the most thrilling baseball with no Ole Miss runs scored through six innings.

Dylan DeLucia and Josh Mallitz combined for eight innings of solid pitching, the latter giving up no earned runs over the final 3.2 innings.

Justin Bench scored Peyton Chatagnier for the lone Rebel run in the seventh inning, but the bats were eerily quiet with only five hits for the game.

Ole Miss (32-22, 14-17 SEC) now await its possible NCAA Tournament selection, which some fans may feel is undeserved or less than exciting. A three seed on the west coast doesn’t exactly instill confidence in a team that has shown stretches of good play this season mixed with baffling results from a very talented squad.

The last D1baseball.com projection for the tournament put Ole Miss as a three seed in the Stanford regional who would be a No. 3 national seed. In my mind, this has the Rebels as one of the last eight or so teams in the tournament.