Ole Miss answers the call against the Aggies

The Rebels could not stop scoring on Friday night, demolishing the Texas A&M Aggies 14-6 in game two.

Bounced back in a BIG way!



(bounced back on the graphic too) pic.twitter.com/GBHZhsOXUl — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) May 21, 2022

Ole Miss evened the SEC series without their head coach Mike Bianco, after a one-game suspension was issued on Friday night following his ejection late in the ninth inning. Some might say that this domination was related to Bianco not being in the dugout on Saturday, but who’s to say...

Hunter Elliot looked to set up the Rebels for the same fate as Saturday letting three A&M runs in only the first inning. Elliot quickly figured things out and calmed down to go four innings with three strikeouts. Josh Mallitz then came in as a reliever to finish out the game to give Ole Miss a massive leap into post season possibilities.

The Rebel bats thrashed the Aggies pitching staff scoring 14 runs on 17 hits. Jacob Gonzalez and Kemp Alderman brought in two huge extra insurance runs in the seventh inning along with Justin Bench, Tim Elko, and Kemp Alderman all combining for 12 RBI’s on the day.

Another one? Another one pic.twitter.com/Q8VxP6IwKc — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) May 21, 2022

After last nights drama, it was interesting to see which way this game would have leaned. Other than the top of the first inning, Ole Miss left no doubt how they were feeling about the loss in game one. The camo hats are gone, but this fire under the Rebels cannot be contained.

Ole Miss will head back on Saturday afternoon to look for the series win in the rubber match at 1:30 p.m. C.T. Texas A&M is a top-10 program right now, and getting a win in game two was huge. Getting a series win is still the goal, but regardless of what happens in game three, the Rebs have all the momentum heading into the SEC tournament.