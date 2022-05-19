It’s the final home series of the season as Ole Miss eyes NCAA Tourney

Not going to lie - Texas A&M is pretty damn good at baseball.

But for the last seven games at least, Ole Miss baseball has been as good as anyone in the country and has played its way into the SEC and possibly NCAA Tournament with consecutive sweeps of Missouri and LSU.

Now, the Aggies (33-16, 17-10 SEC) come in looking to secure a possible SEC West title as their fans do that weird bubble blowing tradition at baseball games. Ole Miss (31-19, 13-14 SEC) is trying to finish with a .500 record in conference play and leave this senior class with a feather in its cap in the final home series of their careers.

PROJECTED STARTERS

Thursday

Ole Miss: RHP Dylan DeLucia - 5-0, 4.28 ERA

Texas A&M: RHP Nathan Dettmer - 5-2, 3.62 ERA

Friday

Ole Miss: LHP Hunter Elliott - 3-3, 2.84 ERA

Texas A&M: TBA

Saturday

Ole Miss: RHP Derek Diamond - 4-4, 6.33 ERA

Texas A&M: TBA

Tonight, Dylan DeLucia will put his spotless winning record on the line against a very solid starter in Nathan Dettmer. The resurgence of Ole Miss baseball this season could not have happened without DeLucia - he has been a solid Friday option that has seemingly appeared out of nowhere.

With TBA taking the mound Saturday and Sunday, it is impossible to project how this series will go, so let’s just assume Ole Miss wins Friday and splits the other two. Let the beers flow.

Here’s how the Rebels will take the field tonight.

Here's how the REBS will lineup tonight #PackSwayze pic.twitter.com/8BN0AGpaXE — Coach Mike Bianco (@CoachMikeBianco) May 19, 2022

Wear camo hats forever, don’t wash your underwear, be weird until the win streak ends. Fingers crossed for the Rebels this weekend as it looms enormous on the postseason chances for Ole Miss.