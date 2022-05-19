Ole Miss Men’s Basketball: Josh Mballa joins the fold

The uncertain impact of Ole Miss senior Robert Allen after his return from a 2021 injury and the departure of Nysier Brooks has coach Kermit Davis searching every option for rebounders, which is not the forte of Jaemyn Brakefield.

Enter Josh Mballa.

Mballa comes from the University of Buffalo via Texas Tech to join fellow transfer Jayveous McKinnis as reliable options to defend and rebound for the Rebels.

Mballa, although shorter than probably preferred for a starting 5, could make a real case to be that guy. While he won’t spread the floor as a shooting threat from the perimeter, he has the ability to put the ball on the floor and get by his defender. He has some playmaking ability off the dribble and out of the post as well as a motor that generates second chance opportunities.

That is now two conference defensive players of the year incoming for the Rebels. It makes sense to have someone like Mballa in the rotation around Ruffin, Murrell and Brakefield due to their energy being spent on the offensive side on the ball.