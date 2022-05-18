Going to the natty: Ole Miss men’s golf led by Jackson Suber are headed to Scottsdale

Ole Miss men’s golf qualified in the Norman regional to advance to the NCAA Championship in Scottsdale, Ariz. on Wednesday.

After posting a first round score of one under par, the Rebels locked in on days two and three notching back to back seven under par team scores to vault themselves into third place overall. The top five teams out of the 13 schools at the regional advance to the championship.

Additionally, Rebel senior Jackson Suber finished first overall individually at the regional with a -11 three round total, narrowly edging out Texas’ Travis Vick by one stroke. This was the first time IN OLE MISS HISTORY it has had a golfer accomplish this feat. Yes, including the king of Ole Miss golf Braden Thornberry who won an individual NCAA Championship.

Here’s how the entire team stacked up over the three day tournament.

I think we can chalk this one up as a successful week in Norman!#NCAAGolf | #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/DOIUOs4dnz — Ole Miss Men’s Golf (@OleMissMGolf) May 18, 2022

This is a great accomplishment for the program clearly, but it also marks the first trip to the championship since 2017 and the sixth overall.

The men’s golf championship will be played at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale May 27-June 1. Here’s the complete list of schools that will advance, broken down by regional:

Lots of familiar names in that bunch Ole Miss fans are accustomed to rooting against, and as the date draws closer, we’ll update with TV schedule and any other coverage of Ole Miss men’s golf. Cheers!