Rebs in the USFL: Week Five

It was another dominant run for the former Rebs, with two players earning player of the week accolades.

Jordan Ta’amu, Tampa Bay Bandits:

After a tough loss to the undefeated Birmingham Stallions last week, Ta’amu and the Tampa Bay Bandits came out with vengeance. Ta’amu threw for 207 yards, with two touchdowns on the day. The Bandits defeated the Michigan Panthers 27-20 after a late fumble by the Panthers to seal the victory. This week’s performance was enough to earn Ta’amu offensive player of the week honors.

I see Jordan Ta’amu proved to be better than Shea Patterson again today — Red Cup Rebellion (@RedCupRebellion) May 14, 2022

In true Ole Miss quarterback fashion:

JORDAN TA’AMU IS A WIZARD pic.twitter.com/1f6H8Cbraj — Grayson Weir (@GsonJW) May 14, 2022

Trae Elston, New Jersey Generals:

Remained on the inactive roster for this week’s game.

DeMarquis Gates, Birmingham Stallions

After being placed on the inactive roster last week for an illness, Gates came out firing on all cylinders. The Birmingham Stallions stayed dominant and undefeated going 5-0 this weekend. They finished the game against the Philadelphia Stars 30-17. Gates had four tackles with 1.5 sacks in this game. Gates performance earned him Defensive Player of the Week accolades.

Derek Jones, New Orleans Breakers:

Jones did not play this week.

Austrian Robinson, Tampa Bay Bandits:

Austrian Robinson was transferred to the active roster on May 6 but did not play this week.