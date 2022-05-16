No. 25 Ole Miss men’s golf tees off in Norman Regional

The No. 25 Ole Miss men’s golf team will tee off Monday morning in the Norman Regional of the NCAA Tournament.

The Rebels are one of 13 teams playing in the regional at the Jimmie Austin Golf Club where the top five teams will advance to the NCAA Championship in Scottsdale, Ariz. Ole Miss is represented by Jackson Suber, Evan Brown, Sarut Vongchaisit, Kye Meeks, and Jack Gnam.

Regional play consists of three rounds Monday through Wednesday. Individual players are also competing for spots in the NCAA Championship with the lowest scoring player on a non-advancing team landing a place in the championship.

Here is a list of the teams competing the next three days:

1. No. 1 Oklahoma

2. No. 7 Texas

3. No. 18 Auburn

4. No. 24 South Carolina

5. No. 25 Ole Miss

6. No. 36 Louisville

7. No. 37 Missouri

8. No. 48 San Diego State

9. No. 50 Utah

10. Kent State

11. Kansas State

12. UT Martin

13. Rider

Live scoring can be followed from the comfort of your cubicle or home office on GolfStat.