Ole Miss baseball makes history in Baton Rouge with first ever sweep of Tigers

Your Ole Miss Rebels just made history by sweeping the LSU Tigers for the first time ever in Baton Rouge. Not only did they win convincingly, but the Rebels might have just made every single Ole Miss fan buy in for the rest of the season.

No question about it, we’re ready to get hurt again.

They’re back, baby.

For the first time EVER the Rebs complete the sweep in Baton Rouge! pic.twitter.com/rRkMnjbJYW — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) May 15, 2022

Ole Miss is on a hot streak winning nine of its last 11 games. Dylan Delucia, starting pitcher on Friday night as well as Saturday’s continuance game, gave the Rebels the edge they needed. Pitching overall the entire weekend was great, but it was the aggressive and “leave no doubt” offense that won this series for the Rebels.

In game three, Derek Diamond got the start on the mound, going for 4.1 innings, allowing six hits for four runs with five strikeouts. As per the usual, Diamond was solid first time through the line-up then began to struggle.

Peyton Chatagnier was electric for the Rebs going 3-for-5 with a double, home run, and two RBI. Justin Bench had two doubles on the day, and both Hayden Leatherwood and Kemp Alderman sent balls over the wall in the series sweep. Heading into the ninth, Ole Miss had the 8-5 lead just needing three outs to make history.

Brandon Johnson came in to close, and wanted to add a little spice to keep Ole Miss fans on their toes late in the ninth. Per usual, he brought it and was all of us after the final strikeout.

Talk yo sh*t, Brandon.

SWEEP IN THE SWAMP! pic.twitter.com/wVpovhH647 — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) May 15, 2022

Ole Miss continues what feels like its week six road trip to Jonesboro, Ark. to take on the Red Wolves of Arkansas State, before returning to Swayze Field when No. 10 Texas A&M comes to Oxford. Rebs will take on Arkansas State on Tuesday at 6 p.m. C.T.