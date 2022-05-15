Portal king Kiffin not done yet, UCF transfer Jaylon Robinson picks Ole Miss

Jaylon Robinson, a transfer from UCF, has officially committed to Ole Miss over Tennessee and a host of other offers.

The 5’9” 180 lbs. wide receiver originally out of Fort Worth, Tex. chose Oklahoma out of high school, but then he set his course in Orlando with UCF and then head coach Gus Malzahn. Robinson has shown the ability to be a productive WR with 55 catches and nearly 1,000 yards in a COVID-shortened 2020 season.

With one of the best transfer classes in the country already, Ole Miss has kept its foot on the gas in nabbing Robinson. The entire Oxford community is getting behind the recruiting efforts to bring in players at Ole Miss.

Ole Miss lost WR Braylon Sanders and Dontario Drummond who were extremely productive last season, and the WR room needed a little more help with Jonathan Mingo and Dannis Jackson were the stats leaders returning. There are some less experienced guys in the mix as well, and the arrival of Robinson will certainly raise the level of competition.

You can see here in the UCF spring game - he shows separation from his coverage and makes John Rhys Plumlee look like a very good QB.

If Jay Flash can make JRP look this good, what could he do for Luke Altmyer or Jaxson Dart? I don’t know about y’all, but I’m ready for fall camp to get here already.