Ole Miss baseball wins road series against rival Tigers

Ole Miss baseball is hot right now.

Like, this is the team fans expected all season long and are now exceeding expectations with back-to-back wins against LSU in Baton Rouge. Ole Miss (30-19, 12-14 SEC) has locked up a series win in Red Stick for only the third time since 1982.

Dylan DeLucia has become a go-to Friday starter and gutted out a 14 hour suspended game, pitching 2+ innings on Friday and then went nearly the distance on Saturday before handing the game over to closer Brandon Johnson in a 5-3 win in game one. Enormous effort from DeLucia to pitch in consecutive days in a much needed scenario.

Honestly, I kind of assumed LSU would come out swinging in game two and be pissed off about losing game one, and Rebel fans would again be facing a Sunday rubber match. But, wow, Tim Elko and Kevin Graham go back to back in the first inning for Ole Miss to take an early 2-0 lead and that would be all this team needed though it tacked on many more in an 11-1 win.

The Rebels now find themselves fourth in the SEC Western division and tied with South Carolina and Florida at 12-14 in a shuffle for eighth through tenth place in the SEC overall. Additionally, it is likely the Rebels have jumped into the top 40 in RPI, which would get this team back into the conversation for the NCAA tournament.

Again, this may not be what you as a fan want to happen, because you might be ready for Ole Miss to fire Mike Bianco.

But guess what? Ain’t nothing more fun than beating the hell out of LSU. Period. Cheers!