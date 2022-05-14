Rebel baseball looks hot in Baton Rouge before suspended game

The Ole Miss Rebels looked to be in complete control in the Friday night SEC series opener down in Baton Rouge before the game was suspended and pushed to Saturday.

The Rebs were up 4-2 at the bottom of the third inning when the rain decided to delay the game and slow down Dylan DeLucia and the dominant offense. DeLucia took the mound against No. 17 LSU on Friday and brought it against the Tigers. He won’t be able to finish out the game tomorrow, but there is the chance head coach Mike Bianco will choose to throw him again on Sunday.

Offensively, the Rebs brought a “never say die” attitude to Death Valley this weekend, and scored all four runs on a two-out rally in the second inning. The Tigers got on the board first in a two-run shot to take the lead. Ole Miss quickly responded with singles by Hayden Dunhurst and Jacob Gonzalez.

Rock shoots a single up the middle and we are tied! pic.twitter.com/gtVKh3zpOz — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) May 14, 2022

Ole Miss began to chip away slowly to not only tie the game, but then take the lead.

No, this is not a replay.



Gonzo sends this ball back up the middle to score a pair and it's 4-2 Rebs! pic.twitter.com/coe8VcAkgA — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) May 14, 2022

This game will resume on Saturday morning at 11 a.m. C.T. and following the conclusion, the originally scheduled game two will start 50 minutes after the conclusion of game one. The resumed game can be watched on SEC Network+.

It will be interesting to see how well the pitching will do Saturday given the amount of innings to play in one day. The bullpen could be overtaxed if Hunter Elliott is not able to give a quality start in game two as it is likely the relievers will have to pitch 6+ innings in game one.