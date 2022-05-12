Ole Miss Gets The Win in Hattiesburg

Ole Miss walked away with a massive 4-1 in-state rival win over Southern Miss on Wednesday night in Hattiesburg. The best part? The Rebs did so in front of a record breaking crowd at Pete Taylor Park.

Drew McDaniel got the start on the mound, and was filthy to say the least. He rightfully earned the win after going five innings with only one run on four hits with eight strikeouts on the day. McDaniel watched the Golden Eagles get off to an early lead with a solo home run, but held it down to get the Rebs the win.

Ole Miss got off to a slower start offensively, struggling through the first three innings without a run. However in the fourth, things started to go the Rebs way. Jacob Gonzalez was able to hit a single to get on base followed by back-to-back home runs from Kevin Graham and Kemp Alderman.

The Rebs took the 3-1 lead in the fourth and never looked back. Later in the fifth, captain Tim Elko tacked on an insurance run with a single RBI to bring Justin Bench home and give Ole Miss an even bigger lead.

Ole Miss will continue their road trip, heading to Baton Rouge, Louisiana to take on the No. 14 Louisiana State Tigers in another three-game SEC series. The Rebs seem to be on a hot streak and getting the win against another top-25 opponent can be just what the doctor ordered for this team. The chances of making it into the SEC tournament are high now, but it’s time to put in the work to go to a regional.