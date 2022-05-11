No. 14 Southern Miss hosts Ole Miss baseball in mid-week action

Ole Miss baseball will look to extend a three game winning streak when it takes the field in Hattiesburg against No. 14 Southern Miss.

The Rebels (27-19, 10-14 SEC) swept Missouri last weekend, and now the team faces a five game road swing starting with USM, then a three game stretch against LSU, and finish off with a trip to Jonesboro, Ark. to play Arkansas St.

USM (36-12, 18-6 C-USA) has become seemingly the best college baseball club in the state this year as Ole Miss and Mississippi St. have struggled with the Golden Eagles. The Rebels fell 10-7 in a neutral site game in Pearl, Miss. earlier this season.

At one point, USM was ranked in the top five nationally, but recent losses have taken some shine off this team’s resume. Ole Miss, meanwhile, needs a win to boost its RPI and get some consideration for the NCAA tournament down the stretch.

Now, I don’t know how many of you have been to a game at Pete Taylor Park, but I have been multiple times and can tell you it can be a difficult atmosphere. It’s not the SEC, don’t get me wrong. There will be 5,000 strong in the stands and in the tailgate area I think called “The Roost” or “The Nest” or some random bird resting spot name with charcoal smoke billowing out of their grills.

Like almost every other game this season, nothing is a given for Ole Miss, but with Drew McDaniel on the bump, the chance for a quality start is there. McDaniel posted five innings and only two runs allowed against MSU in midweek action two weeks ago, which has his last start.

Ultimately, I’ve said this a dozen or more times this season - Ole Miss has to score a lot of runs to win this game. Put up 15 or more and I’ll start feeling good about the chances of a win, but if the team can’t get into double digits, I have a strong suspicion USM will be coming out swinging and trying to log a big in-state win at home.

PROJECTED STARTERS

Ole Miss: RHP Drew McDaniel4-2, 5.27 ERA

Southern Miss: RHP Matt Adams4-2, 5.84 ERA

How to Watch

Where: Pete Taylor Park, Hattiesburg, Miss.

When: 6:00 pm CDT

TV: SEC Network+

Online streaming: WatchESPN