Ole Miss drops series to Arkansas in Fayetteville

The close matchups for the Rebels continued through the rubber match with Arkansas winning game three, 4-3.

It’s time to hit the panic button for the Rebs this season, after being dangerously close to miss the SEC tournament in Hoover, Alabama. The tournament will take place at the end of the month, and there are only two teams out of 14 that don’t attend, Ole Miss is on track to be one of them.

Losing this game, and series, to the Arkansas Razorbacks has put Ole Miss at 7-14 in the SEC. It’s truly unimaginable to type those numbers. This Rebel team isn’t actually bad, they just cannot finish out a game. Typically when you get walked off the day before after winning most of the game, a team will want to come out with a little fire under them. These guys just look defeated. I have no idea what’s happening or honestly if there is any remedy, but it’s just getting old.

Derek Diamond got the start for Ole Miss on the mound, and to no one’s surprise, couldn’t close out after seeing the lineup a second time. Diamond got the loss on the day after allowing four runs in 4.2 innings, including the game winning two-run homer to give the Razorbacks the lead in the 4th. John Gaddis came in to relieve him for 2.1 innings, before Brandon Johnson came to close it out allowing no runs.

Offensively, the Rebs look to be allergic to the ball whenever there is another runner on base. They simply cannot hit with runners in scoring position. Arkansas has a superb pitching staff, who actually had a few problems with the Rebs this series. Ole Miss had five hits on the day, and were even issued a few walks, but just could not get behind the ball when it really mattered.

On the final out, after a few VERY controversial calls from the ump, Tim Elko stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded. It was a picture perfect moment for the Ole Miss captain, but unfortunately wasn’t able to get him out. The Razorbacks’ pitcher from Hernando, Mississippi retired him to take the series.

I don’t have the answers for what needs to happen in order for the Rebs to make the SEC tournament, let alone the NCAA tournament.

Ole Miss will look ahead to their series matchup against Mizzou in Oxford, with first pitch on Friday at 6:30 p.m C.T.