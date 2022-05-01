Rebels and Hogs face off in a deciding Sunday match

Two close games and now a Sunday rubber match for the series.

Sounds like almost every SEC series so far for the Rebels, so why not throw the Arkansas road trip in there as well. The No. 4 Hogs tacked on three runs in the bottom of the ninth to come away with a 6-3 victory over Ole Miss (24-18, 7-13 SEC) after the Rebels had equalized the game in the top of the eighth.

On Friday, the Rebels leaned again on the most reliable starter it has had in SEC play, Dylan DeLucia, en route to a 4-2 win in Fayetteville.

Sunday will bring two starters with earned run averages above five, and two offenses that have been mostly kept in check much of the weekend. So I’m expecting a lot of runs today, and if you can find a betting line on the over/under, I’d smash the over unless it’s more than 20 runs.

The game will be broadcast on dang ESPN, the big channel, so it is a great opportunity for the Rebels to log an upset on national TV or fall flat on its face against what I feel like is a very solid but not amazing Arkansas squad.

Here's how the REBS will line it up for #EnergySunday pic.twitter.com/FUeRsur58W — Coach Mike Bianco (@CoachMikeBianco) May 1, 2022

Ole Miss will have Derek Diamond (3-3, 6.29 ERA) take the mound while Arkansas will counter with Jaxon Wiggins (5-1, 5.55 ERA). It must be nice to have an ERA above five and still be 5-1, but it does look like at face value Wiggins has some control issues with 28 walks in 48 innings pitched. In his last outing, Texas A&M touched him up for five runs in less than one inning pitched, so let’s hope for that trend to keep on rolling for the Rebels.

For Diamond, his last start was not great, but it gave the Rebels a chance against Mississippi State. The junior right hander went four innings and allowed four runs on eight hits. He has completed five innings only once in conference play, so I think fans kind of know what to expect at this point and a four inning outing with three to five runs is about what Ole Miss can count on.

Break out the bats, Rebs, its Sunday.

How to watch

Where: Baum-Walker Stadium, Fayetteville, Ark.

When: 12pm CDT

TV: ESPN

Online streaming: WatchESPN