Campbell, Robinson and Leonard all taken in final two rounds of NFL Draft

The University of Mississippi ended the 2022 NFL Draft with six total draft selections, three of which came in the final two rounds. Of the six selections, head coach Lane Kiffin saw four former defensive players taken.

The Cup has already covered Sam Williams, Matt Corral and Snoop Conner in previous posts. The final three players drafted were:

Chance Campbell - 219th overall by the Tennessee Titans

Mark Robinson - 225th overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers

Deane Leonard - 236th overall by the Los Angeles Chargers

Ole Miss finished 4th in the SEC with its six selections, one selection behind Alabama.

Chance Campbell

Chance Campbell was more than Ole Miss fans could have ever dreamt of after he transferred in from Maryland. His leadership and play was a major factor in making the Ole Miss defense respectable. While many believed he should play one more season, Campbell bet on himself and it paid off heading to the Tennessee Titans.

Chance will join fellow Rebels Jordan Wilkins and AJ Moore in Nashville as he will battle it out with an underwhelming group of names to play alongside Zach Cunningham at linebacker.

Mark Robinson

Mark Robinson reminds me of former Ole Miss linebacker Rory Johnson. Both guys played one season for the Rebels and both next to guys who had more clout in Chance Campbell and Patrick Willis. Robinson finished his career with 92 tackles and Johnson with 94 to draw another parallel.

Not many would have predicted Robinson being selected over Ben Brown or Jerrion Ealy, but congrats to the Rebel linebacker for joining the Pittsburgh Steelers. Robinson will be the only Rebel on roster and will have a tough time finding the field in a loaded linebacker room that includes Myles Jack, TJ Watt and Gernard Avery among others. If nothing else, M-Rob’s penchant for targeting penalties may land him a spot on special teams blowing up anything that stands in his way.

Deane Leonard

Perhaps more surprising than Mark Robinson’s selection is that of corner Deane Leonard. Like Robinson, Leonard will be the only Rebel on his roster. Deane will have the chance to learn from Asante Samuel Jr. and potentially be a factor down the road, but the seventh round selection is likely a depth piece that may find himself on the practice squad to start his career.