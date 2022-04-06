Ole Miss falls to in-state rival Southern Miss

It was a high scoring and eventful game, it’s just too bad you weren’t able to see it. A top-25 matchup playing in a minor league stadium, and no one could figure out how to stream it. Truly remarkable.

The back-and-forth battle goes to Southern Miss. pic.twitter.com/fcM0rsvmzQ — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) April 6, 2022

The No. 7 Rebels headed to Pearl, Mississippi on Tuesday night, only to fall 10-7 to the No. 18 Golden Eagles.

Left out of the lineup was TJ McCants, after suffering a rolled ankle against Kentucky, but is expected to be a full go against Alabama. McCants was originally placed in the lineup before being scratched shortly after the release. In other good news, Kevin Graham was cleared to start hitting again, and took batting practice. The Rebels could definitely use his help in more ways than one.

Ole Miss got on the board first, scoring three in the second thanks to a three-run home run from Hayden Dunhurst. Southern Miss quickly responded with three of their own in the top of the third, due to a few errors from Jacob Gonzalez and Reagan Burford. Starting pitcher Derek Diamond was replaced for the Rebs.

Southern Miss seemed to dominate the next few innings, scoring a run in the next two innings, while shutting out Ole Miss. The Rebs were finally able to break away in the seventh inning after a balk, four hits, and a fielding error gave the lead back to Ole Miss.

Somehow, the Rebels were unable to hold on to any lead for very long, and gave up four more runs of their own at the top of the eight inning. Down 10-7 and in the bottom of the ninth, Ole Miss began to create a little magic. Burford stroke out swinging, followed by a fly-out to left field for Dunhurst to get a quick two outs. Peyton Chatagnier wasn’t ready for the game to end quite yet, and sent a double down the line. Gonzalez then singled to get Rebel fans a little joy and hope again. But, as we all know, it’s the hope that kills you. Calvin Harris then popped up to end the game. Losing a game to an in-state rival sucks, but I imagine losing and then having to get on a three hour bus ride back to Oxford sucks harder.

The Rebels will be back in action on Friday at 6:30 p.m. CT when the host the Crimson Tide in Oxford to continue conference play. This game will be available via SEC Network +