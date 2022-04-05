The Rebs are heading down to Pearl

Ole Miss is making the trek to Pearl, Mississippi for the first time since 2019, where the Rebels left with an 11-2 win.

Despite it being a top-25 matchup, there will be no way to watch the game. No. 18 Southern Miss and No. 9 Ole Miss are facing off at a neutral site for their midweek game at Trustmark Park and for some reason can’t figure out how to get cameras in the park.

A change to the lineup as Alderman slides in at DH and Leatherwood moves to RF. pic.twitter.com/gDJQO0ke4F — Coach Mike Bianco (@CoachMikeBianco) April 5, 2022

Ole Miss is coming off of another SEC series road win over the weekend against Kentucky, and looking to continue adding to the win column before hosting Alabama over the weekend. Southern Miss is currently sitting at 19-8 on the season, with a 7-2 conference record. They’re a great team and if Ole Miss is looking to leave Pearl with a win, the offense has to be on. Southern Miss is heading into this matchup winning 9 of their last 11, while hitting .318.

Derek Diamond will get the start on the mound for the Rebels Tuesday night. The junior from California has seven game appearances, with a 6.11 ERA. He also has 25 strikeouts on the year. The Golden Eagles sophomore, Tyler Stuart, is set to make only his second start of the year with a 1.99 ERA and 2-0 on the year.

The last time these two teams faced off was in the Oxford Regional last year. These two teams make to the finals of the regional, forcing two games after Southern Miss took the first one of the two. However, Ole Miss advanced to the Super Regionals with a 12-9 win over the Golden Eagles. The game looked to be over quickly after the Rebs took a 9-0 lead in only two innings, thanks to two home runs by Tim Elko, including a grand slam. You can never say never in baseball, and the game seemed like a long nine innings to hold your breath. I have a feeling that Southern Miss will want some revenge after the Regional, and it should be a pretty good game.

These games are always a little weird. Maybe it’s the in-state rival, or maybe the lack of streaming and resources surrounding the game, but it’s sure to be interesting.

The first pitch will be at 6 p.m. C.T with no stream available.