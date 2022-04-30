Snoop Conner joining Evan Engram in Duval County

Snoop Conner was drafted with the 154th pick in the NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars after three seasons in Oxford.

With the 154th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars select Ole Miss RB Snoop Conner!@Dream_Finders | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/lFPguUFuvo — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) April 30, 2022

Snoop was the 13th running back and third Rebel selected in this year’s draft. The Jaguars actually moved up in this round to go get the powerful running back as he will have a chance to contribute early for Doug Pederson.

TRADE: #Jags trade 188 & 198 for 154, per source. The pick? Ole Miss RB Snoop Conner. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 30, 2022

Conner joins former Ole Miss standouts Evan Engram and Laquon Treadwell, making the Jaguars an early favorite for NFL team to watch for Ole Miss football fans. Snoop joins James Robinson, Travis Etienne Jr. and few others, giving him a clear shot at making the roster at worst, the third string RB out of camp.

The Jaguars will be led by a new head coach after a catastrophic head coach experiment last season. Doug Peterson spent 5 years in Philadelphia, winning a Super Bowl in 2017. Pederson offenses have finished top 11 in rushing 4 out of 5 seasons, providing hope for Snoop to see action in a potentially run heavy scheme. Offensive Coordinator Press Taylor was in Indianapolis last season for Jonathan Taylor’s incredible season on the ground.

Snoop won’t get a lot of action right away, but depending on the usage of Etienne Jr. as a receiving threat, Snoop could become the inside, goal line/ short yardage back.