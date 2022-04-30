It’s Carolina for Corral

Matt Corral was drafted with the 94th pick in the NFL draft to the Carolina Panthers after a stellar career at Ole Miss.

Corral was inexplicably the fourth quarterback taken in the draft after Kenny Pickett, Desmond Ridder, and Malik Willis. It is truly mind-boggling another team did not pull the trigger on Corral sooner, but it is a huge day for the guy who led Ole Miss to a Sugar Bowl last season with a historic number of wins.

While he certainly battled through some injuries last season, Corral in many scouts’ opinion was the best passer in the draft. Additionally, he spent the last two seasons under former NFL head coach Lane Kiffin in an up-tempo, high scoring offense.

His tweet from last night should send a message to his new fans he won’t be coming to the NFC South to sit the bench.

Corral joins a quarterback room with Sam Darnold and PJ Walker, and there are some rumors and reports the Panthers may trade for Baker Mayfield. It does seem now the team is satisfied with drafting a quarterback and developing him rather than trading for one however.

The 23 year old former Rebel will be playing under head coach Matt Rhule who was the mastermind behind Baylor’s turnaround taking the Bears from a 1-11 record in season one to a Sugar Bowl by year three. Rhule has not had the same success in the NFL however posting a 10-23 record thus far.

I have to believe out of the current QB’s on the roster Corral has a very real shot of playing this upcoming season. Darnold is entering a fifth year of a contract set to pay him a whopping $18.5 million, but he has posted 54 touchdowns and 52 interceptions in 50 games, which is just good enough to stick around on a roster.

It’s been a great career for Corral at Ole Miss, and undoubtedly we as fans look forward to his NFL highlights when they start pouring in.