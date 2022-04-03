Here’s how Ole Miss will line up for a Sunday rubber match vs. Kentucky

In the words of the immortal icon and Cuban defector Pedro Cerrano, “Have to wake up bats” - can someone get us a live chicken pre-game?

The Rebels have scored four runs total in the first two games of the Kentucky series, but some stingy pitching on Friday has kept the series knotted going into Sunday.

Ole Miss hung with Kentucky through the first half of Saturday’s game taking a 2-2 tie into the bottom of the sixth. Then the Wildcats scored seven unanswered runs to end all hope of a Rebel series sweep to cancel out last weekend’s sweep at the hands of Tennessee.

What has been refreshing however is the starting pitching this weekend. Dylan Delucia and Hunter Elliott combined for 10.2 innings and three unearned runs over Friday and Saturday - those aren’t world class numbers, but it’s a far cry from what Ole Miss has been putting together previously.

Now the Rebels enter Sunday against the Wildcats with the series on the line and are attempting to win its second SEC road series this season.

Rebel coach Mike Bianco tweeted the line-up for the Kentucky game just minutes ago.

Starting for the Rebels on the mound is Jack Washburn, an Oregon St. transfer who has mostly pitched in mid-week games. He is sitting at a 3-1 record with a 3.09 ERA with his last outing on March 29 against North Alabama where he pitched three innings and gave up one unearned run.

If Ole Miss does fall today, it would be the worst start in SEC play since 2017 when the Rebels were swept in its third series by Mississippi State to start 3-6 in conference games. That 2017 team missed the postseason and finished 32-25 overall - dirty Mike and the boys have to pull this thing together with all the quickness.