2022 NFL Draft Profile: Snoop Conner

Snoop Conner joins Jerrion Ealy as another third year running back to depart from Ole Miss for the NFL draft. While Ealy was the starter and the more highly touted recruit, Snoop could possibly have the better NFL career.

On 115 less touches from scrimmage over his career, Snoop actually had two more touchdowns than Ealy. To break it down further, looking at rushing touchdowns only, Snoop outscored Ealy by six touchdowns on 80 less touches.

In his junior season, it seemed as if Snoop scored every time he touched the ball. In fact every ten times he ran the ball he scored, 13 touchdowns on 130 attempts. Only three players had as many touchdowns on less touches in the NCAA.

Conner was one touchdown shy of a 5-way tie for the single season record for rushing touchdowns at Ole Miss as well as one shy of tying Brandon Bolden for second all time in rushing scores.

The question for Conner heading into the draft is the opposite of Ealy. He is a physical runner that should be fine taking the beating in the NFL.

For Snoop, it comes to third downs. Due to the crowded backfield in Oxford, there have not been much opportunity for anyone to see Snoop on third downs.

Can he pass protect? Can he be a reliable receiving threat out of the backfield? Snoop even mentioned at his Pro Day Presser that his focus was receiving and he felt he showed he can catch the ball.

NFL Combine Stats:

40-yard dash: 4.59

Bench Press: 25 reps

Vertical Jump: 29.5”

Broad Jump: 118”

Conner is currently graded as the 18th best RB prospect by NFL.com ahead of Ty Chandler, Jerrion Ealy and Hassan Haskins.

Best Case Scenario: Some have compared Snoop to Alexander Mattison in Minnesota. Mattison is a suitable backup to Dalvin Cook and would be a fine early career path for Snoop. Starting as a backup somewhere and proving himself when opportunities present themselves. Snoop could one day be a featured back but it would be a few years down the line.

Worst Case Scenario: Snoop goes undrafted and never gains traction anywhere beyond training camps and practice squads.

Likely Scenario: Snoop is going to go Day 3 at worst and should make the final cut for whoever takes him as he will serve as a suitable backup even during his rookie season.