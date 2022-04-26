Rebs in the USFL: Week Two

It wasn’t a great week for the Rebels in the USFL this week, but there is always next week, right? Maybe, it’s an alternate pro football league that plays all its games in the same stadium - no one knows what’s going to happen.

Jordan Ta’amu, Tampa Bay Bandits: Jordan Ta’amu is not off to the start that so many had thought he would be. The Bandits lost 34-3 to the New Orleans Breakers in week two. Currently, Jordan Ta’amu has three interceptions and 247 yards through two weeks. It turns out playing QB professionally might be kind of difficult!

Trae Elston, New Jersey Generals:

Came away with the win over the Michigan Panthers in a defensive struggle, 10-6. Elston had two tackles in the win.

DeMarquis Gates, Birmingham Stallions:

The Stallions and DeMarquis Gates are 2-0 in the USFL after beating the Houston Gamblers in week two. Gates added another sack, and brought his total tackles to 13.

BIG third down stop for the Stallions as DeMarquis Gates tracks down the QB behind the line of scrimmage. #GiddyUp



@FOXSports pic.twitter.com/PqaQ3eNl1Z — Birmingham Stallions (@USFLStallions) April 24, 2022

Derek Jones, New Orleans Breakers:

Jones was moved to the practice squad last week, but in week two, he was able to see the field and registered one tackle.

Austrian Robinson, Tampa Bay Bandits:

Wasn’t able to play in week one after suffering an eye injury, but logged two tackles in the week two loss to the New Orleans Breakers.

If you’ve been watching USFL so far, what’s your thoughts on the new league? Do you think it will survive its first season? Comment below or tweet @redcuprebellion with your takes on the upstart league.