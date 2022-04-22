Double Decker Weekend is back! We have your weekend plans ready.

It’s Earth Day, the Rebs are 1-0 against State, and Double Decker is making it’s return for the first time since 2019. Happy mf Friday, y’all.

There is no shortage of things to do in Oxford, but especially when its Double Decker weekend. It’s been a long time since traffic was this bad, and I think I speak for everyone when I say that this is one of the most highly anticipated weekends in a really long time.

With so much excitement surrounding this weekend in Oxford, Red Cup wanted to schedule out your weekend to make sure you’re making the most out of a beautiful Spring weekend in the ‘Sip.

Friday

6:30 PM: Head over to watch the Rebs secure the series win over the Bulldogs. It was an unbelievable showing by pitcher Dylan DeLucia last night after going for the entire game, allowing just two runs through nine innings. Rivalry games bring out the best in the players, and the very worst in the fans. I’m looking forward to two more days of chaos from the baseball Egg Bowl.

Smiles at Swayze

9:15 PM: Former Ole Miss baseball player and country music is taking the Double Decker stage. You read that right, Brett Young will be performing as the headliner in Oxford this weekend, immediately following the baseball game.

Saturday

7:30 AM: This was complete news to me, but if you are this type of weirdo who likes to get up early to run on a Saturday, Double Decker has this option for you. There is a 5k and a 10k run/walk and registration is still open!

10:00 AM: Double Decker will kick off in the Square. Walk around and get yourself some pastries for breakfast before making your way to the Vaught for happy hour at 11 AM.

12:00 PM: This one is a no brainer. Lane Kiffin & Co. will be back for the annual Grove Bowl Spring game. The format has yet to be announced, but you can guarantee it will be a Party in the Sip. The staff makes everything more fun and there is a ridiculous amount of recruits coming who will need to know that Rebel Nation backs the Rebs. It’s going to be hot, but you’ve got to show out to support.

Nothing wrong with an early Happy Hour.



Check out our new offering on Saturday for Grove Bowl!

3:30 PM: Series finale vs. Mississippi State at Swayze Field. Could be very good, or could be very bad.

11:00 AM-10 PM: Music playing all day at the Main Stage on the Square. Stop by for amazing food, art, and great vibes.