Rebs in the USFL: Week One

Just when you think you can’t get any luckier, someone comes up with a Spring football league. The USFL kicked off their season this weekend, and is already showing incredible potential. There are plenty of big names who weren’t able to completely get their foot in the door of the NFL, and the USFL is the perfect way to get noticed again. With one unable to play, there are now five Rebels in the USFL making some noise again.

Jordan Ta’amu, Tampa Bay Bandits: Arguably one of the biggest names in the USFL right now. After floating around NFL rosters the past few years, Ta’amu has the QB1 spot for the Bandits, The game against the Mauler’s was rescheduled due to threats of weather on the original Sunday night slate.

The @USFLBandits have a 17-0 lead at the half, and their QB @JTaamu10 is a big reason why.



He talked to @joelklatt and @curtmenefee at the end of the 1st half



: FS1 pic.twitter.com/KJgqmHPy0F — USFL (@USFL) April 19, 2022

THAT'S A TD @JTaamu10 to @LegendaryLasley with the dunk to celebrate



: FS1 pic.twitter.com/2L0HR5QA7U — Tampa Bay Bandits (@USFLBandits) April 19, 2022

Trae Elston, New Jersey Generals:

Played, but didn’t record any defensive statistics in game one.

DeMarquis Gates, Birmingham Stallions:

DeMarquis Gates is continuing to strike fear into the opposing quarterbacks and week one proved just how dominant he can be. Gates had one sack with nine tackles in his debut.

To the surprise of no one, DeMarquis Gates is doing DeMarquis Gates things pic.twitter.com/oSGGmstmDn — Grayson Weir (@GsonJW) April 17, 2022

Quincy Adeboyejo, Michigan Panthers: Adeboyejo was expected to return to the field this Spring, but announced that he would not be playing this season for the Panthers.

Unfortunately I’m not playing in the USFL this season. I opted out because of health reasons. — Quincy Adeboyejo (@QuincyA18) April 17, 2022

Derek Jones, New Orleans Breakers:

Was moved to the practice squad and did not see the field in week one.

Austrian Robinson, Tampa Bay Bandits: Ruled out for week one with an eye injury

Honorable Mention: Shea Patterson was caught doing Shea Patterson things and was benched in game one for whatever this is...