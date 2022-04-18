Halfway through SEC play, Ole Miss trending to worst season since 2017

Monday mornings generally suck as we trudge into work and blink away the remnants of the weekend left over from the previous two days’ activities.

But this Monday finds Ole Miss baseball alone at the bottom of the SEC Western Division and tied with Missouri and Kentucky for last in the conference.

What in the hell has happened to Rebel baseball?

This is a team that at one point was ranked number one in the entire nation, and while most fans deep down knew this was too high, I can’t imagine anyone expected a fall this drastic and far.

Ole Miss (21-14, 5-10 SEC) now has its next five games against SEMO tomorrow in Oxford, then a four game stretch against Mississippi St., and it’s likely a series loss to that in-state rival would mean head coach Mike Bianco would not return next season, right? RIGHT?

I mean, I have no idea who athletic director Keith Carter would court to replace Bianco, but I also cannot remember a year in recent memory where fans were so disappointed at this point in the season. There are a lot of games left to be played, and I’m of the opinion its best to let the season play out especially given Bianco’s long tenure before making any final decision on his future.

But let’s be honest here. This season has gone from incredibly exciting and full of promise to a possible failure to make the SEC Tournament. There have been some injuries to Kevin Graham, Hayden Dunhurst, and now Jack Washburn limiting their availability, but frankly the starting pitching might be the worst fans have seen in a very long time at Ole Miss.

The most powerful offense in the SEC hasn’t been able to tote all the load from this pitching deficiency. However, more concerning is just the team doesn’t seem to be fighting for each other and excited to be at the park. See below.

Please tell me how Kemp hits a standing dub to tie the game and ONE PERSON is standing at the plate fired up for him. Smh man. Where’s the fire????? The fight????

THAT SHOULD’VE BEEN HYPE. OUR LIVING ROOM WAS MORE LIT THAN THE DUGOUT!!!! — Abbey Pate (@abbeypate6) April 16, 2022

Seriously, a four run ninth inning to tie the game in a series finale, and it seemed like no big deal. Now, fans and players are always going to have a difference in reaction, but in the past, Bianco’s teams always seemed to be enjoying the game and having fun.

Where did the fun go? I guess wherever all the wins went.