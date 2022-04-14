Here’s the lineup for Thursday night baseball against South Carolina

The No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels baseball team is in Columbia for a three game series against the Gamecocks in what could be a vitally important series for postseason viability.

Ole Miss (20-12, 4-8 SEC) and South Carolina (16-16, 4-8 SEC) are both down from its lofty peaks of the past, but there is no doubt difficulty traveling in the SEC in baseball. Winning two of three seems like an absolute must if you are the Rebels to stay in contention for the postseason, even though it would put the team at 6-9 in the SEC.

The Rebels will hit the field with catcher Hayden Dunhurst back behind the dish after a brief reprieve on Tuesday against Murray St. Here’s the rest of the lineup for Thursday’s tilt...

Here's how the REBS will lineup tonight in Carolina. pic.twitter.com/cQJ9pOfwrJ — Coach Mike Bianco (@CoachMikeBianco) April 14, 2022

Dylan DeLucia will take the bump for Ole Miss with a 1-0 record but a 6.15 ERA. While he struggled against Alabama last weekend, DeLucia has shown the ability to pitch well on the road like his performance against Kentucky going 6.1 innings and allowing no earned runs. I think a good first inning is vital for him to have confidence and build momentum deeper into the game.

Sakerlina counters with right-hander Aiden Hunter with a 5-3 record and 5.18 ERA. In his latest appearance, he was knocked around by Georgia and gave up five runs over three innings. It looks like he is a freshman with good talent but still a little inconsistent at times.

But yeah, this series is turning out to be fairly huge. A sweep by the Rebels is desperately needed, but a series win at least gets things headed the right direction. With outstanding series with Miss. St. and Missouri, all three of those collected games have to churn out some wins to make up some ground.