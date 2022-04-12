Rebs finally get a win at home on Kids’ Day

Ole Miss came out with a win on Tuesday morning, after defeating Murray State at Swayze Field 8-2.

This game was selected as the annual Kids’ Day game where local students around Oxford are able to attend the game instead of going to school. It would have been my dream coming true.

For the kids! pic.twitter.com/mpUjhoauE4 — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) April 12, 2022

Drew McDaniel started on the mound today for the Rebs, throwing for five innings and allowing only one run. He also added eight strikeouts in his day, before the bullpen took over.

The most exciting news of the day was Max Cioffi, a Rebel pitcher, made his debut after undergoing Tommy John surgery that put him out of competition for over a year. He only pitched one inning, but was able to strike out two batters in his return.

Offensively, the Rebs had a great showing headlined by Tim Elko and Jacob Gonzalez each having three hits on the day. Followed by Justin Bench and Kevin Graham having two hits and two RBI’s a piece.

The Rebel faithful, myself included, are hoping that this will somehow bring some momentum back to the team as they head back into SEC play.

Ole Miss will head to South Carolina to face the Gamecocks this weekend for a Thursday-Saturday series. The first pitch will be at 6 p.m. C.T. and will be available on SEC Network +