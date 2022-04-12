Ole Miss plays Murray State in an early Tuesday game

The disastrous weekend against Alabama is now behind Ole Miss baseball.

A sweep by the Crimson Tide has Rebel fans most likely less than enthused about an 11 a.m. game against Murray State on Tuesday. This game is the annual Kids Day promotion where all the local schools pack the stadium with students, so it will likely be a very different atmosphere - maybe right field showers at a minimum? Capri Sun showers?

Somehow, Ole Miss (19-12, 4-8 SEC) has hung on to a No. 25 overall ranking after an 0-4 week against a solid Southern Miss squad and what most assumed was a mediocre Bama team. Murray State (15-15, 1-8 OVC) comes into the game struggling against quality opponents, so maybe they’ll be a slump buster for the Rebs.

Here’s the projected starters for Tuesday’s match...

Ole Miss: RHP Drew McDaniel, 2-0, 7.20 ERA

Murray St.: RHP Ryan Fender, 0-0, 5.73 ERA

And just a little bit ago, head coach Mike Bianco released the lineup for this game.

Calvin Harris got the nod behind the dish over Hayden Dunhurst while Peyton Chatagnier and Hayden Leatherwood round out the bottom of the order.

Again, starting pitching has been a roller coaster ride, so here’s hoping the bats break out for 15 or more runs. It’s likely the Rebels will need all the offense yet again to bring home its 20th win of the season.