No. 10 Ole Miss looking to bounce back at Kentucky

Ole Miss baseball is on the road against Kentucky in its third SEC series of the season after a less than desirable start.

The Rebels stumbled in a big way last weekend, getting swept by Tennessee who is now the top ranked team in the country. Kentucky comes in at 17-9 and a similar 2-4 record with the Wildcats getting swept by Arkansas already this season.

A lot of fans could be looking to this series as a possible turning point or at least some kind of sign of life for the Rebels. Starting pitching has been an issue, and when we look at the projected starters for this weekend... um, yeah... might be more of the same but who knows?!

Projected Starters

Friday, 5:30 p.m. CT

Ole Miss: Dylan Delucia - 1-0, 6.38 ERA

Kentucky: TBA

Saturday, 1 p.m. CT

Ole Miss: TBA

Kentucky: Darren Williams - 2-0, 0.40 ERA

Sunday, 12 p.m. CT

Ole Miss: TBA

Kentucky: Tyler Bosma - 3-1, 3.41 ERA

Yeah, so it seems like the weekend rotation is absolutely wide open for the taking. Maybe stud reliever Brandon Johnson will get a chance to start one of the games? Honestly, I think there are a ton of variables the coaching staff is considering, but right now, fans can’t help but get the feeling every game is going to be a weird “by committee” pitching effort where a lot of arms are used.

Please, Rebels, score a dozen runs or more and take some stress off the pitching staff.

Or maybe it’s time for a less used freshman to come out of nowhere and become a fixture of the weekend rotation.

Either way, things are looking a little bleak in the meat-grinder of SEC play.