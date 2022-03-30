Rebs get back on track in midweek matchup

Following a crushing weekend by the hands of Tennessee, the Rebs look to have learned from their mistakes in their monstrous offensive performance over North Alabama on Tuesday night.

Ole Miss kept their foot on the gas the entire night over the Lions in a 20-3 victory, ending by a run-rule in the seventh inning. They managed to hit five runs throughout the night, but managed to close the gap early on after a 9 run inning in fourth. The Rebels took their first lead of the game on the very first pitch of the game after Peyton Chatagnier sent a pitch into the student section to make it 1-0. This couldn’t have come at a better time for the second baseman after having a very defeating 0-12 run at the plate in the weekend series against the Vols.

Starting pitcher Jack Washburn allowed one run in the second inning to make it a tie game after a couple of base hits that drove home the runner. His night ended in the third inning after striking out four and only allowing the one run. After the North Alabama Lions tied the game up, the Rebs started to get to work.

Calvin Harris made his way back into the lineup after dealing with an injury, and was welcomed back with a home run, single, and double on the night. Harris was responsible for bringing in five other players. He helped the Rebels retake the lead in the second inning, before 10 other Ole Miss players got a hit on the night.

It’s going to take a lot to get the Rebels back to where they were prior to the games against Tennessee, but finding the groove on offense is certainly a good place to start.

Ole Miss will now look ahead to this weekend’s SEC series matchup against Kentucky, after their midweek game against Memphis was cancelled again for weather. The Rebs will face the Wildcats in Lexington, Kentucky on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with all games being streamed on the SEC Network+