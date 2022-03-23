Here’s what to expect coming out of Ole Miss Pro Day 2022

It’s that time of year again. NFL Draft predictions and offseason trades are in full swing, with Ole Miss adding to the buzz as 18 former Rebels will compete inside the Manning Center this year.

Ole Miss has a plethora of talent and draft-eligible players, including multiple potential first rounders. Eight Rebels were also invited to the 2022 NFL Combine earlier this month, where they were able to participate in multiple skill assessments.

Players Participating in Pro Day:

Ben Brown (2022 NFL Combine Invitee)

Mac Brown

Chance Campbell (2022 NFL Combine Invitee)

Snoop Conner (2022 NFL Combine Invitee)

Matt Corral (2022 NFL Combine Invitee)

Dontario Drummond (2022 NFL Combine Invitee)

Jerrion Ealy (2022 NFL Combine Invitee)

Lakia Henry

Jaylon Jones

Deane Leonard

Jahcour Pearson

Tyrell Pigrome

Mark Robinson

Braylon Sanders (2022 NFL Combine Invitee)

Jake Springer

Tariqious Tisdale

Orlando Umana

Sam Williams (2022 NFL Combine Invitee)

Who can improve their draft stock?

It’s incredible that his name needs to even be brought up under this section, but right now, Matt Corral can probably benefit the most from this Pro Day. He has done everything possible to show why he is the very best quarterback in this year’s draft class, and yet, there is a lot of doubt over ankle recovery from this years’ Sugar Bowl. Corral was invited to the NFL Combine, but decided to not throw or participate in the drills. This could have been cautionary for his ankle or just strategic. Either way, he is ensuring that every single eye will only be on him. As long as he makes his targets and shows that he’s 100%, it could be a very big day for his draft stock. While completely unrelated, putting Kenny Pickett or Malik Willis in front of Matt Corral should be a crime.

Both Snoop Conner and Jerrion Ealy opted to forgo their senior season to enter the NFL Draft. While very different playing styles and running backs, it’s important that they will be able to show their speed and even route running at the pro day.

Under the Radar Players

Chance Campbell

Despite coming transferring into the SEC and having a monstrous year at linebacker this season, there hasn’t been a lot of discussion about his placement in the draft. It’s hard to know what he will be able to showcase in the few drills at Pro Day, but if Campbell can showcase how quick and aware he is, he will be able to impress a few scouts who might snag him in the lower rounds.

Tariqious Tisdale

Tisdale did not have a lot of playing time in the 2022 season, despite being a starter for his previous two seasons. However, one thing that will stand out immediately is his speed. It is very hard to ignore a defensive lineman who has every capability to run a 4.6 flat at 6’5 and 290 pounds. If he is able to turn on the jets, he will be able to make a big impact on these scouts.

Ben Brown