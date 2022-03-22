Ole Miss and Memphis will play two in a midweek series

Ole Miss baseball takes a midweek break from SEC play to have a home-and-home matchup against Memphis on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Rebels are coming off of an impressive opening SEC weekend, after beating Auburn Tigers in Auburn. Ole Miss walked away with a 2-1 advantage over the Tigers improving to 12-4 on the season, the first time they got a win there since 2009.

Ole Miss is heading into this midweek matchup with an explosive and high powered offense. Right now, they are sitting at 11 in the nation with 185 total runs this season, averaging more than nine runs per game.

Memphis baseball is sitting at 12-5 on the season, but have yet to face a team like the Rebels at this point in the season.

Following Memphis, the aggressive schedule continues with No. 5 Tennessee coming to Swayze Field for the SEC home opener. The Vols have fluctuated with being named the best team in College baseball, but for now the rankings still favor the Rebs. Ole Miss announced on Monday that Saturday’s game was sold out ahead of this weekend.

Game One

Tuesday, 6 pm C.T. ESPN +

Autozone Park, Memphis

Game Two

Wednesday, 6:30 pm C.T. SEC+

Swayze Field, Oxford