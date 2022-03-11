Here’s the line-up for Ole Miss baseball in series opener with Oral Roberts

The No. 2 ranked Ole Miss Rebel baseball team will face off in a three game series with Oral Roberts starting Friday at 1 p.m.

Ole Miss (11-1) tweeted out the team’s line-up with a few changes for fans to take in before the first pitch.

Catcher Hayden Dunhurst will be behind the dish after a stretch of hamstring soreness that has limited his availability. Noted in the line-up released this morning by head coach Mike Bianco is the absence of Friday starter Derek Diamond who is replaced by LHP John Gaddis (1-0, 0.64 ERA), the usual Saturday starter.

Diamond has been moved to Saturday in the rotation, and Jack Dougherty has replaced Drew McDaniel as the Sunday starter this weekend. Last Friday, Diamond was touched up by Central Florida and increased his ERA to 4.91 though he has yet to register a loss this season.

Oral Roberts comes into the series with a 9-3 record and have played a decently tough schedule to date. The most recent loss came Tuesday to the hands of Wichita St., 6-4, but the Golden Eagles have notched wins against the likes of South Alabama, Missouri St., and had a eight game winning streak already this season.

The Rebels will be without one of its offensive leaders in Kevin Graham who will be out for about four weeks after a scan on Monday revealed a fractured wrist. This would most likely put Graham back into a possible return by the Alabama series on April 8 weekend, though wrist injuries can take some rehab time to get completely back to 100 percent.

There’s a potential for some winter weather on Friday evening, so the game was moved from a 6:30 p.m. start time to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday start times are set for 1:30 p.m.