Here’s how every Ole Miss football player performed at the 2022 NFL Combine

The annual NFL Combine gives college football prospects the enormous opportunity to affirm the ability to wow scouts, come up short to expectations, or solidify themselves as an under-the-radar gem.

There’s also undoubtedly going to be a massive Ole Miss pro day later on this spring where probably 90 percent of NFL teams will show up to see several Rebels show out at the Manning Center.

But for now, let’s recap how each of the seven Ole Miss Rebels at the combine performed.

Matt Corral

The job this week for Corral was to show up, take some interviews, and just try not to be an absolute weirdo. His high ankle sprain from the Sugar Bowl was a topic of conversation, but Corral emphasized he did not regret playing in the bowl game to lead his team.

Pete Carroll hanging with Matt Corral at the NFL Combine this weekend



: @LanceZierlein pic.twitter.com/3iLrBR2zjM — PFF (@PFF) March 8, 2022

It is very likely Corral’s pro day in Oxford will bring in several teams looking for a starting quarterback in the next year or two, and if he knocks out that workout, Rebels fans should see Corral as one of the first QB’s off the draft board this year.

Snoop Conner

While his 40 yard dash time was not blazing, it surprised no one Snoop posted 25 reps in the bench press. This man is country strong out of Hattiesburg, Miss. and his punishing running style in college shows he does not avoid contact, which could have some teams second guessing his longevity in the league.

Snoop Conner, 25 bench press reps at the NFL Combine. pic.twitter.com/V10YIp7VAZ — Luke Slabaugh (@LukeSlabaugh) March 4, 2022

Something tells me though there will be a team who drafts Snoop in the later rounds and he becomes an incredibly reliable third down back.

Jerrion Ealy

For all the breathtaking and long touchdown runs in Oxford, Ealy notched a 4.52 40-yard dash, which is clearly fast but not other worldly. In my opinion, I see Ealy going in the later rounds and his combine negatively affecting his draft stock.

Jerrion Ealy on the wheel route…money. pic.twitter.com/ihtZlIdz4o — The Rebel Walk (@TheRebelWalk) March 5, 2022

The knocks seem to be coming from his size, blocking ability, and how he performed against the best defensive line in the country, Alabama, and those concerns weren’t put to rest in the last week.

Chance Campbell

From his first game at Ole Miss, it was clear Campbell was going to make a difference for the Landshark D. It seems like NFL scouts are suspect over his ability to contribute at the next level, however. Campbell ran a 4.57 forty yard dash and had a 39.5” vertical in the combine, which I think isn’t amazing but also pretty solid for his size (6-foot-2, 235 pounds).

Chance Campbell @ccam42 was FLYING ✈️✈️



4.57 40 Yard Dash ⚡️

39.50” Vertical Jump ✈️

10’ 7” Broad Jump ➡️



Fueled by @thornehealth pic.twitter.com/s3QS5AYZIY — Bommarito Performance Systems (@BOMMARITOS) March 6, 2022

At best, it looks like CC will late rounds or be a pick-up soon after the draft concludes.

Sam Williams

Oh. My. Sam Williams made himself very well known after a blistering 4.46 forty yard dash at 6-foot-4, 261 pounds. This was the second fastest time among edge rushers at the combine, and his experience in the SEC plus HUGE senior year at Ole Miss will undoubtedly shoot him up draft boards across the league.

The ability to rush the passer at the next level is worth its weight in gold, and Williams clearly showed he can hang with anyone with his combine performance.

Dontario Drummond

Drummond probably did himself more harm than good after a 4.65 forty yard dash time and a 34” vertical. He did best at Ole Miss after the catch, so it’s possible teams will see that in the film and discount some of his below average athleticism at the next level.

Dontario Drummond ain’t been on your radar? pic.twitter.com/utRTwRxrrN — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) March 8, 2022

Braylon Sanders

While Sanders posted a 4.48 forty yard dash, I think there will be some concerns about his injuries over the last four years while at Ole Miss. Standing at six feet tall, Sanders can absolutely run with just about anyone, but the work he’ll have to do will be with expanding what he brings to the table as a receiver other than just trying to burn past defenders.