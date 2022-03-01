The 6-0 Rebels are welcoming the ULM Warhawks to Swayze field this week with a two-game series on Tuesday and Wednesday.

No. 2 Ole Miss announced that Hunter Elliot would earn the start on the mound for the Rebels in only his second appearance in an Ole Miss uniform. The left-hander from Tupelo, Miss. has four strikeouts on the season along with a 0.00 ERA. The starter for Ole Miss on Wednesday is Jack Washburn, an Oregon State transfer with a 2.25 ERA and five strikeouts on the season.

Ready to roll for the first of two with ULM! #PackSwayze pic.twitter.com/LZsE8hUBPb — Coach Mike Bianco (@CoachMikeBianco) March 1, 2022

Starting catcher Hayden Dunhurst is still out of the lineup for the second week in a row after a minor hamstring issue kept him out of the weekend series against VCU. When it first happened, it was expected that he would only miss a few games, but instead is going on week two. It is still unclear when he is expected to return.

The Rebels have been unstoppable on the offensive this season, scoring double-digit runs in five of their six games. Ole Miss will wrap up their homestand against ULM this week before heading to Orlando, FL to take on UCF.

SEC play begins against the Auburn Tigers on March 17 in Auburn. SEC play is no joke, and the Rebs will need to continue to lock down these midweek and non-conference wins to put themselves in a good spot for post-season play.

You will be able to watch both Tuesday and Wednesday’s game on SEC Network +. The first pitch for Tuesday is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. C.T. while Wednesday will be at 4 p.m. C.T.