No. 3 Ole Miss baseball dominates VCU in two-game series

Ole Miss baseball dominated in their two-game series this weekend, after scheduled game two on Saturday was rained out.

On Friday night, Derek Diamond earned the start. He went for five innings, giving up two unearned runs to earn the win.

Offensively, the Rebs thrived and made sure to take advantage of the Rams’ five errors on the day. Peyton Chatagnier and Reagan Burford led the team with 3 RBIs apiece, while Kevin Graham continued his hot week adding his third home run in as many games.

Ole Miss walked away with a 10-4 win in game one.

In game two, VCU jumped ahead early to a 3-0 lead thanks to multiple errors on the Ole Miss defense. The Rams’ didn’t stay there for long.

Ole Miss answered the deficit quickly and ended up scoring at least a run in the first five innings. Prior to the first pitch, Ole Miss announced on Twitter that the run-rule effect was in place, and there would also be no continuation of a game after 4 p.m. C.T.

The Rebel bats hit a patch of being flaming-hot-with-no-mercy in sight. By the fifth inning of play, Ole Miss had already taken a 12-3 lead. Tim Elko had another home run of his own while Kevin Graham and Justin Bench each had three hits of their own.

While the usual batters brought rain showers and chants, there was not a louder cheer then when 6’4, 300-pound defensive tackle and baseball player Tywone Malone hit a two-run moon shot to walk off the game by run-rule.

Another good weekend to be a Reb.