Too Little Too Late. Ole Miss basketball falls to Texas A&M, 76-66

The 13th place Ole Miss Rebels hosted 10th place Texas A&M in a late season SEC conference tilt. The Rebels were 1-5 in their last six games and were 2 point favorites according to Vegas heading into this matchup.

Let’s just say Vegas must not be paying much attention to Oxford, which people in Oxford really aren't either — especially since the Diamond Rebs are in action now. Texas A&M +2 and even +110 on the money line, might have been the easiest money available on Saturday.

Matthew Murrell, despite his best efforts, simply can’t do it all. He had 20 points on 60% shooting while only Tye Fagan joined him with double digits with 10.

The team flat out misses Daeshun Ruffin. I know there are only two games left in the season, but I am still shocked that there is only one point guard on the entire roster, and somehow the staff thought that would work.

The point of attack defense was atrocious the majority of the afternoon. Time after time Aggie players were able to beat their defender off the dribble and make a strong drive to the basket for either a lay up or foul. Nysier Brooks was hardly noticed in the game on the boards or defensively.

All around, it was a lackluster performance sandwiched between top ten matchups against Auburn and Kentucky. Hopefully you spent your time at Swayze instead.

As the 13 seed, Ole Miss is in a decent position, SEC Tourney bracket-wise. A play-in game against Mizzou is winnable, leading to a matchup against an Alabama team that tends to play to the level of their opponent. Could Murrell and company catch fire and make an attempt to do the improbable?