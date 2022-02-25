No. 3 Ole Miss baseball dominates VCU, moves to 5-0

Derek Diamond earned his second win in as many weeks, and the Ole Miss offense hummed along to a 10-4 win over Virginia Commonwealth on Friday.

The No. 3-ranked Rebels (5-0) are in the midst of a three game series with the Rams, and tonight the biggest obstacle was most likely the near freezing temperatures. An error in the first inning allowed VCU (2-3) to plate the first run of the game, but Ole Miss responded in the bottom of the second with three runs of its own.

Peyton Chatagnier and Reagan Burford tied for the team high in the game with three RBI. Kevin Graham added a home run, a solo shot, as Ole Miss continued to pile on runs to build a 10-2 lead into the ninth inning.

VCU showed a little life late scoring two runs against freshman reliever Mason Nichols, although one run was due to a wide throw at first base which would have ended the game.

Usually in these games, there are some new faces who fans get to see, and by far the most excitement came from freshman Tywone Malone sauntering to the plate. The 6-foot-4, 315 pound two-sport athlete out of New Jersey took some strong hacks at the plate and worked the count, but he was caught chasing a high breaking pitch to strike out. But seriously, this kid’s first dinger is going to land on the Square — he just absolutely sells out on his swing.

Alright, so the Rebs do it again tomorrow at noon with a chance to take the series. Get thawed out and back to Swayze, cheers!