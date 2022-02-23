Ole Miss baseball had beer and rain showers in midweek win over Arkansas State

The Rebels walked away with a midweek win over Arkansas State on Wednesday in a weird and rainy one.

Ole Miss was unstoppable on offense in the early innings, making it easy to call the rain delay through the fifth inning with a score of 15-5.

Jack Washburn earned his first start as a Rebel, allowing two runs in a little more than three innings. He was also able to strike out four in his debut.

Kevin Graham kicked off the scoring in the first inning with a single to bring in two runners to score. TJ McCants then sent a single to bring Tim Elko home. Several Rebels went on to hit home runs including Kevin Graham and Hayden Leatherwood hitting back-to-back home runs.

You gotta give 'em a chance to fill up their cups, @HLeatherwood9 pic.twitter.com/bcq7rBssSh — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) February 23, 2022

Kevin Graham had a ridiculous day with seven RBIs in only five innings.

The Rebels improved to 4-0 on the season, and look to have an impressive start to the year prior to SEC play. The season is long, and it’s about to get harder, but winning the games you’re supposed to, is always a good sign for the year.

Ole Miss will stay at Swayze Field this weekend when they welcome VCU to Oxford. The series will take place on Friday at 4pm CT with both Saturday and Sunday’s game slated for a 1pm CT first pitch.