Ole Miss football snags 4-star transfer receiver Malik Heath from Mississippi State

And just when you thought National Signing Day was going to be boring for Ole Miss...

With recruiting, and more specifically transfers, there are some you don’t happen very often. Transferring to a rival school is one of them.

Mississippi State transfer Malik Heath announced via Twitter on Wednesday that he would be leaving Starkville for a change of scenery in Oxford.

Thank you god for giving me another

opportunity that most people don't get

in a life time and that is to play SEC

football again I hope people

understand my decision and why I did

it. Thank you Mississippi state fans for

supporting me throughout my time there and I love you all pic.twitter.com/TQizD2y1rr — Ugly〽️an ‍♂️ (@MalikHeath2) February 2, 2022

Heath has only one year of eligibility left, after catching five touchdowns and 442 yards during the 2021 season. He was at Copiah-Lincoln Community College before committing to play with the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the summer of 2019. In 2020, Heath had 37 receptions for 307 yards and three touchdowns.

If his name sounds familiar, you might remember him scoring two touchdowns with 35 yards in the 2020 Egg Bowl for the Bulldogs.

Hopefully the young man has seen the error of his ways and is ready for a scenery change. Going from a toxic environment to an atmosphere of success is typically good for everyone. Happy to have him aboard. — #LiveLikeLucas (@VegasRebs) February 2, 2022

He entered the portal on Jan. 18 in a somewhat shocking decision for a lot of State fans. Heath was expected to return to use his extra year of eligibility. It wasn’t clear where he would be transferring, but it looked as though the final decision came down between Ole Miss and South Carolina.

Malik Heath was in a horrible car accident on Dec. 3 that resulted in significant injuries. He was unable to compete and play in the Liberty Bowl. Heath was transported to a hospital in Memphis where he underwent surgery due to his serious injuries. He is believed to have recovered completely and will be an Ole Miss Rebel this Fall.

Heath will be the first player to transfer from Mississippi State to Ole Miss.